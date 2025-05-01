The Biological Species Concept quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are prezygotic barriers, and what are the five main types that prevent gene flow between species? Prezygotic barriers are reproductive barriers that occur before fertilization, preventing mating or fertilization between species. The five main types are habitat isolation, temporal isolation, behavioral isolation, mechanical isolation, and gametic isolation.

Why is reproductive isolation essential for speciation according to the biological species concept? Reproductive isolation is essential for speciation because it prevents gene flow between populations, allowing them to evolve independently and become distinct species.

How does the biological species concept define a species? The biological species concept defines a species as a group of organisms that are reproductively isolated from other such groups, meaning they do not exchange genes in nature.

What are the two main categories of reproductive barriers, and how are they distinguished? The two main categories are prezygotic barriers, which occur before fertilization, and postzygotic barriers, which occur after fertilization.

List and briefly describe the five main types of prezygotic barriers. The five main types are habitat isolation (different locations), temporal isolation (different mating times), behavioral isolation (different mating behaviors), mechanical isolation (anatomical incompatibility), and gametic isolation (incompatible sperm and egg).