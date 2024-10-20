The Griffith Experiment definitions Flashcards
The Griffith Experiment definitions
- Griffith ExperimentA process where heat-killed pathogenic bacteria mixed with live non-pathogenic bacteria transform the latter into a pathogenic form, demonstrating the transfer of genetic material.
- Rough BacteriaNon-pathogenic bacteria with a rough surface that can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed smooth bacteria, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.
- Smooth BacteriaPathogenic bacteria with a smooth capsule that, when heat-killed and mixed with non-pathogenic bacteria, can transform them into a deadly form, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.
- Pathogenic StrainA bacterial variant capable of causing disease, often identified by specific virulence factors that distinguish it from non-pathogenic strains.
- Nonpathogenic StrainA bacterial strain that does not cause disease in its host and can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.
- S StrainA bacterial strain with a smooth capsule that is pathogenic and can transform non-pathogenic strains into pathogenic ones when heat-killed cells are mixed with live non-pathogenic cells.
- R StrainA non-pathogenic bacterial strain characterized by a rough appearance, which can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.
- TransformationThe genetic alteration of a cell by the uptake and expression of foreign DNA, as demonstrated by Griffith's experiment with heat-killed pathogenic and living non-pathogenic bacteria.