The Griffith Experiment definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 8 ) Hide definitions

Griffith Experiment A process where heat-killed pathogenic bacteria mixed with live non-pathogenic bacteria transform the latter into a pathogenic form, demonstrating the transfer of genetic material.

Rough Bacteria Non-pathogenic bacteria with a rough surface that can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed smooth bacteria, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.

Smooth Bacteria Pathogenic bacteria with a smooth capsule that, when heat-killed and mixed with non-pathogenic bacteria, can transform them into a deadly form, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.

Pathogenic Strain A bacterial variant capable of causing disease, often identified by specific virulence factors that distinguish it from non-pathogenic strains.

Nonpathogenic Strain A bacterial strain that does not cause disease in its host and can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.

S Strain A bacterial strain with a smooth capsule that is pathogenic and can transform non-pathogenic strains into pathogenic ones when heat-killed cells are mixed with live non-pathogenic cells.

R Strain A non-pathogenic bacterial strain characterized by a rough appearance, which can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.