The Griffith Experiment definitions Flashcards

The Griffith Experiment definitions

The Griffith Experiment definitions
  • Griffith Experiment
    A process where heat-killed pathogenic bacteria mixed with live non-pathogenic bacteria transform the latter into a pathogenic form, demonstrating the transfer of genetic material.
  • Rough Bacteria
    Non-pathogenic bacteria with a rough surface that can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed smooth bacteria, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.
  • Smooth Bacteria
    Pathogenic bacteria with a smooth capsule that, when heat-killed and mixed with non-pathogenic bacteria, can transform them into a deadly form, as demonstrated in Griffith's experiment.
  • Pathogenic Strain
    A bacterial variant capable of causing disease, often identified by specific virulence factors that distinguish it from non-pathogenic strains.
  • Nonpathogenic Strain
    A bacterial strain that does not cause disease in its host and can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.
  • S Strain
    A bacterial strain with a smooth capsule that is pathogenic and can transform non-pathogenic strains into pathogenic ones when heat-killed cells are mixed with live non-pathogenic cells.
  • R Strain
    A non-pathogenic bacterial strain characterized by a rough appearance, which can be transformed into a pathogenic form when mixed with heat-killed pathogenic bacteria.
  • Transformation
    The genetic alteration of a cell by the uptake and expression of foreign DNA, as demonstrated by Griffith's experiment with heat-killed pathogenic and living non-pathogenic bacteria.