The Griffith Experiment exam Flashcards

Frederick Griffith A scientist who conducted a pivotal experiment in 1928 demonstrating bacterial transformation.

Transformation The process by which bacteria uptake external DNA, leading to changes in genotype and phenotype.

What did Griffith's experiment demonstrate? It demonstrated that bacteria can undergo transformation by uptaking external DNA.

R strain Non-lethal rough bacteria used in Griffith's experiment.

S strain Lethal smooth bacteria with a capsule, used in Griffith's experiment.

What happened when Griffith injected mice with the S strain? The mice died because the S strain is lethal.

Heat-killed S strain S strain bacteria that have been killed by heat and are non-lethal.

What was the result when Griffith injected mice with the R strain? The mice remained alive because the R strain is non-lethal.

What was the result when Griffith injected mice with the heat-killed S strain? The mice remained alive because the heat-killed S strain is non-lethal.

What surprising result did Griffith find in his fourth experiment? The combination of R strain and heat-killed S strain killed the mice.

What did Griffith conclude from his fourth experiment? The R strain transformed by uptaking genetic material from the heat-killed S strain.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism.

Phenotype The observable traits of an organism.

What did Griffith extract from the dead mice in his fourth experiment? Living S strain bacteria.

What was unknown during Griffith's time about the genetic material? The exact nature of the genetic material was unknown; it was later identified as DNA.

Oswald Avery, Maclyn McCarty, and Colin MacLeod Scientists who identified DNA as the transforming substance in Griffith's experiment.

What was the initial skepticism about DNA? Many scientists believed proteins were the genetic material because more was known about proteins than DNA.

What is the significance of Griffith's experiment? It laid the groundwork for identifying DNA as the genetic material.

What does the term 'capsule' refer to in the context of S strain bacteria? A smooth surface layer that makes the S strain lethal.

What did further experiments after Griffith's work aim to prove? That DNA, not proteins, is the genetic material.

What is the importance of the R strain's rough surface? It makes the R strain non-lethal.

What did Griffith's experiment help to identify? That some unknown genetic factor controls the traits of organisms.

What was the outcome when Griffith combined the R strain and heat-killed S strain? The combination killed the mice, indicating transformation.

What did Griffith's findings contribute to? The foundational understanding of genetic inheritance and transformation in microorganisms.

What did Griffith's experiment show about bacterial DNA? Bacteria can uptake external DNA from their environment.

What was the key finding from Griffith's fourth experiment? Living R strain bacteria transformed into lethal S strain bacteria.

What was the role of heat in Griffith's experiment? Heat was used to kill the S strain bacteria, making them non-lethal.

What did Griffith's experiment suggest about genetic material? That genetic material could be transferred between bacteria.