Types of Cell Signaling exam Flashcards

Types of Cell Signaling exam
  • Homeostasis
    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in an organism.
  • Direct Cell Signaling
    Local signaling between cells that are in direct contact with each other.
  • Gap Junctions
    Junctions that connect the cytoplasm of two animal cells, allowing exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules.
  • What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells?
    Plasmodesmata connect the cytoplasm of plant cells, allowing them to exchange nutrients, materials, and signaling molecules.
  • Cell to Cell Recognition
    When cells make direct contact via membrane proteins, leading to a cellular response.
  • Indirect Cell Signaling
    Distant signaling between cells that are not in direct contact, often using hormones.
  • Hormones
    Signaling molecules released by a cell or gland that can travel and affect distant cells.
  • Paracrine Hormones
    Hormones that travel short distances and act on nearby cells.
  • Endocrine Hormones
    Hormones released into the bloodstream, traveling long distances to their target cells.
  • What is synaptic signaling?
    A type of paracrine signaling where neurotransmitters are released across a synapse to activate a target cell.
  • Neurotransmitters
    Chemicals released by the end of a neuron to transmit a signal or convert it into a cell response.
  • Synapse
    A small junction between the end of a neuron and another cell.
  • What is the role of gap junctions in animal cells?
    They allow the exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules between connected cells.
  • What is the difference between paracrine and endocrine signaling?
    Paracrine signaling acts on nearby cells, while endocrine signaling involves hormones traveling through the bloodstream to distant cells.
  • Signal Transduction
    A series of events triggered by a receptor that leads to a cellular response.
  • What is the main characteristic of direct cell signaling?
    It involves direct physical contact between the signaling and target cells.
  • What is the main characteristic of indirect cell signaling?
    It involves signaling between cells that are not in direct contact, often using hormones.
  • What is the function of neurotransmitters in synaptic signaling?
    They transmit signals across the synapse to activate the target cell.
  • What is the role of cell junctions in direct cell signaling?
    They facilitate the direct exchange of signaling molecules and nutrients between neighboring cells.
  • What is the target cell in cell signaling?
    The cell that receives the signal and generates a response.
  • What is the role of membrane proteins in cell to cell recognition?
    They allow cells to recognize and respond to each other through direct contact.
  • What is the main difference between gap junctions and plasmodesmata?
    Gap junctions are found in animal cells, while plasmodesmata are found in plant cells.
  • What is the function of endocrine hormones?
    To travel through the bloodstream and signal distant target cells.
  • What is the function of paracrine hormones?
    To signal nearby cells within the vicinity of their synthesis.
  • What is the role of the synapse in synaptic signaling?
    It is the junction where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals to the target cell.
  • What is the importance of cell signaling in multicellular organisms?
    It is crucial for maintaining homeostasis and coordinating cellular activities.
  • What is the role of the signaling cell in cell signaling?
    To release signaling molecules that affect the target cell.
  • What is the role of the target cell in synaptic signaling?
    To receive neurotransmitters and generate a cellular response.
  • What is the main function of cell signaling?
    To facilitate communication between cells to maintain homeostasis and coordinate functions.