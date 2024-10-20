Types of Cell Signaling exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Homeostasis The maintenance of stable internal conditions in an organism.

Direct Cell Signaling Local signaling between cells that are in direct contact with each other.

Gap Junctions Junctions that connect the cytoplasm of two animal cells, allowing exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules.

What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells? Plasmodesmata connect the cytoplasm of plant cells, allowing them to exchange nutrients, materials, and signaling molecules.

Cell to Cell Recognition When cells make direct contact via membrane proteins, leading to a cellular response.

Indirect Cell Signaling Distant signaling between cells that are not in direct contact, often using hormones.

Hormones Signaling molecules released by a cell or gland that can travel and affect distant cells.

Paracrine Hormones Hormones that travel short distances and act on nearby cells.

Endocrine Hormones Hormones released into the bloodstream, traveling long distances to their target cells.

What is synaptic signaling? A type of paracrine signaling where neurotransmitters are released across a synapse to activate a target cell.

Neurotransmitters Chemicals released by the end of a neuron to transmit a signal or convert it into a cell response.

Synapse A small junction between the end of a neuron and another cell.

What is the role of gap junctions in animal cells? They allow the exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules between connected cells.

What is the difference between paracrine and endocrine signaling? Paracrine signaling acts on nearby cells, while endocrine signaling involves hormones traveling through the bloodstream to distant cells.

Signal Transduction A series of events triggered by a receptor that leads to a cellular response.

What is the main characteristic of direct cell signaling? It involves direct physical contact between the signaling and target cells.

What is the main characteristic of indirect cell signaling? It involves signaling between cells that are not in direct contact, often using hormones.

What is the function of neurotransmitters in synaptic signaling? They transmit signals across the synapse to activate the target cell.

What is the role of cell junctions in direct cell signaling? They facilitate the direct exchange of signaling molecules and nutrients between neighboring cells.

What is the target cell in cell signaling? The cell that receives the signal and generates a response.

What is the role of membrane proteins in cell to cell recognition? They allow cells to recognize and respond to each other through direct contact.

What is the main difference between gap junctions and plasmodesmata? Gap junctions are found in animal cells, while plasmodesmata are found in plant cells.

What is the function of endocrine hormones? To travel through the bloodstream and signal distant target cells.

What is the function of paracrine hormones? To signal nearby cells within the vicinity of their synthesis.

What is the role of the synapse in synaptic signaling? It is the junction where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals to the target cell.

What is the importance of cell signaling in multicellular organisms? It is crucial for maintaining homeostasis and coordinating cellular activities.

What is the role of the signaling cell in cell signaling? To release signaling molecules that affect the target cell.

What is the role of the target cell in synaptic signaling? To receive neurotransmitters and generate a cellular response.