Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Types of Membrane Proteins exam Flashcards

Back
Types of Membrane Proteins exam
How well do you know this?
1/26

  • Integral membrane proteins

    Proteins that are integrated or embedded within the cell membrane, usually spanning the entire phospholipid bilayer.

  • Peripheral membrane proteins

    Proteins found on the periphery or perimeter of the biological membrane, not spanning the membrane.

  • Recognition

    A function of membrane proteins where they mark a cell for identification.

  • Anchorage

    A function of membrane proteins where they anchor the cell cytoskeleton to the extracellular matrix.

  • Transduction

    A function of membrane proteins where they serve as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing for bio signaling.

  • Transport

    A function of membrane proteins where they help with molecular transport across the membrane.

  • Linkage

    A function of membrane proteins where they connect cells via protein linkages.

  • Enzymatic activity

    A function of membrane proteins where they serve as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions.

  • What mnemonic can help remember the functions of membrane proteins?

    The word 'RATTLE' helps remember the functions: Recognition, Anchorage, Transduction, Transport, Linkage, Enzymatic activity.

  • What is the role of membrane proteins in cell identification?

    Membrane proteins mark cells for identification, helping distinguish one cell from another.

  • How do membrane proteins assist in signal transduction?

    They serve as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing signals to affect the cell's metabolism.

  • What is the function of membrane proteins in molecular transport?

    They help transport molecules across the cell membrane.

  • How do membrane proteins contribute to cell linkage?

    They connect cells via protein linkages, forming cell junctions.

  • What is the significance of membrane proteins in enzymatic processes?

    They serve as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions, facilitating various enzymatic processes.

  • Where are peripheral membrane proteins located?

    On the surface of the biological membrane, either on the extracellular or intracellular side.

  • What is the integrated region of an integral membrane protein?

    The part of the protein that spans the entire phospholipid bilayer.

  • What is the extracellular portion of a membrane protein?

    The part of the protein that is located outside the cell.

  • What is the intracellular portion of a membrane protein?

    The part of the protein that is located inside the cell.

  • What is the role of membrane proteins in the extracellular matrix?

    They anchor the cell cytoskeleton to the extracellular matrix.

  • How do membrane proteins facilitate cell communication?

    Through signal transduction, where they act as receptors for signaling molecules.

  • What is the function of membrane proteins in cell junctions?

    They link cells together via protein linkages.

  • How do membrane proteins assist in chemical reactions?

    By serving as enzymes that speed up the reactions.

  • What is the significance of the phospholipid bilayer in integral proteins?

    Integral proteins span the entire phospholipid bilayer, integrating into the membrane.

  • What is the function of the intracellular portion of an integral protein?

    It interacts with the inside of the cell, contributing to various cellular processes.

  • What is the function of the extracellular portion of an integral protein?

    It interacts with the outside of the cell, playing a role in cell communication and signaling.

  • What is the role of membrane proteins in maintaining cellular integrity?

    They perform various functions such as anchorage, transport, and linkage, which are crucial for cellular structure and function.