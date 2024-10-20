Types of Membrane Proteins quiz #2 Flashcards

Transport proteins help with the molecular transport of substances across the cell membrane.
Which of the following is correct regarding peripheral proteins? A) They span the phospholipid bilayer B) They are located on the membrane's surface C) They are embedded within the cell membrane D) They have both intracellular and extracellular portions
B) They are located on the membrane's surface
How do carrier proteins differ from channel proteins?
Carrier proteins undergo a conformational change to transport molecules, while channel proteins form pores that allow molecules to pass through without changing shape.
Which of the following statements about transmembrane domains are true? A) They are found in peripheral proteins B) They span the entire phospholipid bilayer C) They are only located on the extracellular side D) They do not interact with the lipid bilayer
B) They span the entire phospholipid bilayer
What purpose do transmembrane proteins serve?
Transmembrane proteins serve various functions including transport, signal transduction, and acting as receptors.
Which of the following are true regarding carrier proteins? A) They form open channels B) They undergo conformational changes C) They are only found in peripheral proteins D) They do not require energy for transport
B) They undergo conformational changes
What is the main role of membrane proteins?
The main role of membrane proteins is to facilitate various cellular functions such as transport, signal transduction, and enzymatic activity.
What is the purpose of a channel protein?
The purpose of a channel protein is to form a pore in the membrane that allows specific molecules or ions to pass through.
What are transport proteins?
Transport proteins are membrane proteins that facilitate the movement of substances across the cell membrane.
What is a transport protein?
A transport protein is a type of membrane protein involved in the movement of ions, small molecules, or macromolecules across a biological membrane.
What are integral proteins?
Integral proteins are membrane proteins that are embedded within the phospholipid bilayer and often span the entire membrane.
What type of membrane protein speeds up chemical reactions?
Enzymatic membrane proteins speed up chemical reactions.
Aquaporins are categorized as which type of protein?
Aquaporins are categorized as channel proteins.
Which are examples of channel proteins?
Examples of channel proteins include aquaporins and ion channels.
Which of the following is true of channel proteins? A) They require energy to function B) They undergo conformational changes C) They form pores in the membrane D) They are only found in peripheral proteins
C) They form pores in the membrane
Which of the following are functions of transporter proteins? A) Signal transduction B) Molecular transport C) Cell recognition D) Enzymatic activity
B) Molecular transport
What is the role of transport proteins?
The role of transport proteins is to facilitate the movement of substances across the cell membrane.
Which of the following describe pore proteins? A) They are a type of carrier protein B) They form open channels in the membrane C) They require ATP to function D) They are only found in the cytoplasm
B) They form open channels in the membrane
What do transport proteins do?
Transport proteins assist in the movement of molecules across the cell membrane.
What is the function of a transport protein?
The function of a transport protein is to facilitate the movement of substances across the cell membrane.
What different roles and functions do membrane proteins serve?
Membrane proteins serve roles in transport, signal transduction, cell recognition, anchorage, linkage, and enzymatic activity.