Types of Membrane Proteins quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the function of membrane proteins in cell recognition and provide an example of why this is important.
Membrane proteins involved in recognition mark a cell for identification, allowing cells to distinguish themselves from others. This is important for immune responses, where cells must identify and respond to foreign invaders.
How do peripheral membrane proteins differ in their possible locations on the cell membrane, and what does this imply about their function?
Peripheral membrane proteins can be located on either the extracellular or intracellular side of the membrane, implying they can participate in processes both outside and inside the cell, such as signaling or structural support.
What are the two main types of membrane proteins found in biological membranes?
The two main types are integral membrane proteins, which span the phospholipid bilayer, and peripheral membrane proteins, which are located on the membrane's surface.
How are integral membrane proteins positioned within the cell membrane?
Integral membrane proteins are embedded within the membrane and usually span the entire phospholipid bilayer, having both intracellular and extracellular portions.
Where can peripheral membrane proteins be found on the cell membrane?
Peripheral membrane proteins can be located on either the extracellular or intracellular side of the membrane, but they do not span the membrane.
What is the function of membrane proteins in cell recognition, and why is it important?
Membrane proteins involved in recognition mark a cell for identification, allowing cells to distinguish themselves from others, which is crucial for immune responses.
List the six main functions of membrane proteins as described by the acronym 'RATTLE.'
The six functions are Recognition, Anchorage, Transduction, Transport, Linkage, and Enzymatic activity.
How do membrane proteins contribute to signal transduction?
Some membrane proteins act as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing signals from outside the cell to affect the cell's internal metabolism.
What role do membrane proteins play in molecular transport?
Certain membrane proteins help transport molecules across the membrane, facilitating the movement of substances into and out of the cell.
How do peripheral membrane proteins' locations relate to their possible functions?
Because peripheral membrane proteins can be on either side of the membrane, they can participate in processes both outside and inside the cell, such as signaling or providing structural support.