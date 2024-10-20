Types of Phosphorylation quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Types of Phosphorylation quiz #2

Types of Phosphorylation quiz #2
  • Which protein is a positive regulator that phosphorylates other proteins when activated?
    A kinase is a protein that acts as a positive regulator by phosphorylating other proteins when activated.
  • What is a kinase?
    A kinase is an enzyme that catalyzes the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to a specific substrate, often a protein.
  • Kinases catalyze which type of reaction?
    Kinases catalyze phosphorylation reactions, where a phosphate group is transferred to a substrate molecule.
  • Protein phosphorylation is commonly involved with which of the following: signal transduction, energy production, or DNA replication?
    Protein phosphorylation is commonly involved with signal transduction.
  • What is the function of a kinase?
    The function of a kinase is to transfer a phosphate group from ATP to a specific substrate, often regulating the activity of proteins.
  • The mechanism of photophosphorylation is most similar to which of the following processes: substrate-level phosphorylation, oxidative phosphorylation, or glycolysis?
    The mechanism of photophosphorylation is most similar to oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What kind of enzyme adds a phosphate group to another protein?
    A kinase is the type of enzyme that adds a phosphate group to another protein.
  • Which of the following correctly describes phosphorylation of a protein: addition of a phosphate group, removal of a phosphate group, or hydrolysis of a phosphate group?
    Phosphorylation of a protein is correctly described as the addition of a phosphate group.
  • What do kinases do?
    Kinases transfer phosphate groups from ATP to specific substrates, often proteins, thereby modifying their activity.
  • What occurs in the reaction called phosphorylation?
    In phosphorylation, a phosphate group is added to a molecule, such as a protein, often altering its function or activity.
  • What is meant by substrate-level phosphorylation?
    Substrate-level phosphorylation is a process where a phosphate group is directly transferred from a substrate to ADP to form ATP, occurring during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • ATP is synthesized by substrate-level phosphorylation during which of the following: glycolysis, electron transport chain, or chemiosmosis?
    ATP is synthesized by substrate-level phosphorylation during glycolysis.
  • Most cytoplasmic protein kinases fall in the category of which of the following: serine/threonine kinases, tyrosine kinases, or histidine kinases?
    Most cytoplasmic protein kinases fall in the category of serine/threonine kinases.
  • Which of the following is an example of autophosphorylation: a kinase phosphorylating itself, a kinase phosphorylating another protein, or a phosphatase removing a phosphate group?
    An example of autophosphorylation is a kinase phosphorylating itself.