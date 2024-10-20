Problem 1
Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from a. transduction. b. conjugation. c. mutation. d. meiosis.
Problem 2
Photoautotrophs use a. light as an energy source and CO2 as a carbon source. b. light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source. c. N2 as an energy source and CO2 as a carbon source. d. CO2 as both an energy source and a carbon source.
- Which of the following statements is true? (A)Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids. (B)The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan. (C)Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity. (D)No archaea are capable of using CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids.
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan.
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity.
d. No archaea are capable of using CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
Problem 4
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells? a. binary fission b. endospore formation c. biofilms d. photoautotrophy
- Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease? (A)commensalist (B)decomposer (C)gut mutualist (D)symbiotic pathogen
Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?
a. commensalist
b. decomposer
c. gut mutualist
d. symbiotic pathogen
Problem 6
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in a. cyanobacteria. b. archaea. c. gram-positive bacteria. d. chemoautotrophic bacteria.
Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Back