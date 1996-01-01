General Biology
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Lineages
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in a. cyanobacteria. b. archaea. c. gram-positive bacteria. d. chemoautotrophic bacteria.
