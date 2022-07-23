1:51 minutes 1:51 minutes Problem 3c Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following statements is true?

a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids. b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan. c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity. d. No archaea are capable of using CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.



Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key characteristics of Archaea and Bacteria, especially focusing on their cellular structures such as membrane lipids and cell walls. Review the composition of cell walls in Archaea and compare it with the composition of bacterial cell walls, noting the presence or absence of peptidoglycan. View full solution Consider the genetic diversity typically found in prokaryotes, which includes both Archaea and Bacteria, and assess the statement given regarding their genetic diversity. Analyze the metabolic capabilities of Archaea, particularly those that involve the utilization of CO2 and H2, and the production of methane. Evaluate each statement provided in the question against your knowledge of microbiology and cellular biology to determine which statement is accurate.

