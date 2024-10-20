Problem 5

Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about “trees” of such a species would be true?





a. Spore dispersal distances would probably decrease.

b. Females could produce only one archegonium.

c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a “tree” would probably flop over.

d. Individuals would probably compete less effectively for access to light.