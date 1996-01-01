Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of the following characteristics of plants is absent in their closest relatives, the charophyte algae? a. chlorophyll b b. cellulose in cell walls c. sexual reproduction d. alternation of multicellular generations

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.