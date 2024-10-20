Problem 1
Fat digestion yields fatty acids and glycerol. Protein digestion yields amino acids. Both digestive processes a. occur inside cells in most animals. b. add a water molecule to break bonds. c. require a low pH resulting from HCl production. d. consume ATP.
Problem 2
The mammalian trachea and esophagus both connect to the a. pharynx. b. stomach. c. large intestine. d. rectum.
- In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur? (A) stomach (B) small intestine (C) large intestine (D) pancreas
Problem 3
Problem 4
In which digestive system organ does nearly all nutrient absorption occur? (A) stomach (B) small intestine (C) large intestine (D) pancreas
Problem 5
If you put the following events in the order they occur in the human digestive system, the third event in the series would be a. Cells in gastric pits secrete protons. b. Pepsin activates pepsinogen. c. HCl activates pepsinogen. d. Partially digested food enters the small intestine.
Problem 6
After surgical removal of the gallbladder, a person might need to limit his or her dietary intake of a. starch. b. protein. c. sugar. d. fat.
Problem 7
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which stored fuel would you probably tap? a. muscle proteins b. muscle and liver glycogen c. fat in the liver d. fat in adipose tissue
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
