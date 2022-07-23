Textbook Question
The mammalian trachea and esophagus both connect to the
a. Pharynx
b. Stomach
c. Large intestine
d. Rectum
In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur?
a. Stomach
b. Small intestine
c. Large intestine
d. Pancreas
In which digestive system organ does nearly all nutrient absorption occur?
a. Stomach
b. Small intestine
c. Large intestine
d. Pancreas
After surgical removal of the gallbladder, a person might need to limit his or her dietary intake of
a. Starch
b. Protein
c. Sugar
d. Fat
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which stored fuel would you probably tap?
a. Muscle proteins
b. Muscle and liver glycogen
c. Fat in the liver
d. Fat in adipose tissue