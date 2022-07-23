Textbook Question
In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur?
a. Stomach
b. Small intestine
c. Large intestine
d. Pancreas
In which digestive system organ does nearly all nutrient absorption occur?
a. Stomach
b. Small intestine
c. Large intestine
d. Pancreas
If you put the following events in the order they occur in the human digestive system, the third event in the series would be
a. Cells in gastric pits secrete protons.
b. Pepsin activates pepsinogen.
c. HCl activates pepsinogen.
d. Partially digested food enters the small intestine.
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which stored fuel would you probably tap?
a. Muscle proteins
b. Muscle and liver glycogen
c. Fat in the liver
d. Fat in adipose tissue