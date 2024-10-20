Problem 1
Unlike an earthworm's metanephridia, a mammalian nephron a. is intimately associated with a capillary network. b. functions in both osmoregulation and excretion. c. receives filtrate from blood instead of coelomic fluid. d. has a transport epithelium.
Problem 2
Which process in the nephron is least selective? a. filtration b. reabsorption c. active transport d. secretion
Problem 3
Which of the following animals generally has the lowest volume of urine production? a. vampire bat b. salmon in fresh water c. marine bony fish d. freshwater flatworm
Problem 4
The high osmolarity of the renal medulla is maintained by which of the following? (A) active transport of salt from the upper region of the descending limb. (B) the loose packing of juxtamedullary nephrons. (C) diffusion of urea into the collecting duct. (D) diffusion of salt from the descending limb of the loop of Henle
Problem 5
In which of the following species should natural selection favor the highest proportion of juxtamedullary nephrons? a. a river otter b. a mouse species living in a temperate broadleaf forest c. a mouse species living in a desert d. a beaver
Problem 6
African lungfish, which are often found in small stagnant pools of fresh water, produce urea as a nitrogenous waste. What is the advantage of this adaptation? a. Urea takes less energy to synthesize than ammonia. b. Small stagnant pools do not provide enough water to dilute ammonia, which is toxic. c. Urea forms an insoluble precipitate. d. Urea makes lungfish tissue hypoosmotic to the pool.
Ch. 44 - Osmoregulation and Excretion
Back