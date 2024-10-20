- Which statement is accurate? (A) Hormones that differ in effect reach their target cells by different routes through the body. (B) Pairs of hormones that have the same effect are said to have antagonistic functions. (C) Hormones are often regulated through feedback loops. (D) Hormones of the same chemical class usually have the same function
Problem 1
Problem 2
The hypothalamus a. synthesizes all of the hormones produced by the pituitary gland. b. influences the function of only one lobe of the pituitary gland. c. produces only inhibitory hormones. d. regulates both reproduction and body temperature.
Problem 3
Growth factors are local regulators that a. are produced by the anterior pituitary. b. are modified fatty acids that stimulate bone and cartilage growth. c. are found on the surface of cancer cells and stimulate abnormal cell division. d. bind to cell-surface receptors and stimulate growth and development of target cells.
Problem 4
Which hormone is correctly paired with its action? (A) oxytocin—stimulates uterine contractions during childbirth (B) thyroxine—inhibits metabolic processes (C) ACTH—inhibits the release of glucocorticoids by the adrenal cortex (D) melatonin—raises blood calcium level
Problem 5
What do steroid and peptide hormones typically have in common? a. their solubility in cell membranes b. their requirement for travel through the bloodstream c. the location of their receptors d. their reliance on signal transduction in the cell
Problem 6
Which of the following is the most likely explanation for hypothyroidism in a patient whose iodine level is normal? a. greater production of T3 than of T4 b. hyposecretion of TSH c. hypersecretion of MSH d. a decrease in the thyroid secretion of calcitonin
Problem 7
The relationship between the insect hormones ecdysteroid and PTTH is an example of a. an interaction of the endocrine and nervous systems. b. homeostasis achieved by positive feedback. c. homeostasis maintained by antagonistic hormones. d. competitive inhibition of a hormone receptor.
Problem 8
DRAW IT In mammals, the production of the hormone IGF-1 by the liver is controlled by growth hormone (GH) and GH-releasing hormone. Draw a simple sketch of this pathway, including glands, tissues, hormones, routes for hormone movement, and effects.
Ch. 45 - Hormones and the Endocrine System
Back