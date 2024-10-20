Problem 3

Scientific study of the population cycles of the snowshoe hare and its predator, the lynx has revealed that a. predation is the dominant factor affecting prey population cycling. b. hares and lynx are so mutually dependent that each species cannot survive without the other. c. both hare and lynx population sizes are affected mainly by abiotic factors. d. the hare population is r-selected and the lynx population is K-selected.