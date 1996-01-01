General Biology
Back
50. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
Problem
During exponential growth, a population always a. has a constant per capita population growth rate. b. quickly reaches its carrying capacity. c. cycles through time. d. loses some individuals to emigration.
Similar Solution
1m
