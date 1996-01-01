Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
A population’s carrying capacity a. may change as environmental conditions change. b. can be accurately calculated using the logistic growth model. c. increases as the per capita population growth rate decreases. d. can never be exceeded.

