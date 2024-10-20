Problem 1
Three of the following are evidence that charophytes are the closest algal relatives of plants. Select the exception. a. similar sperm structure b. the presence of chloroplasts c. similarities in cell wall formation during cell division d. genetic similarities in chloroplasts
Problem 2
Which of the following characteristics of plants is absent in their closest relatives, the charophyte algae? a. chlorophyll b b. cellulose in cell walls c. sexual reproduction d. alternation of multicellular generations
Problem 3
In plants, which of the following are produced by meiosis? a. haploid gametes b. diploid gametes c. haploid spores d. diploid spores
Problem 4
Microphylls are found in which plant group? a. lycophytes b. liverworts c. ferns d. hornworts
- Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about 'trees' of such a species would not be true? a. Spore dispersal distances would probably increase. b. Females could produce only one archegonium. c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a 'tree' would probably flop over. d. Individuals would probably compete more effectively for access to light.
Problem 5
Problem 6
Identify each of the following structures as haploid or diploid. a. sporophyte b. spore c. gametophyte d. zygote
Problem 7
EVOLUTION CONNECTION DRAW IT Draw a phylogenetic tree that represents our current understanding of evolutionary relationships between a moss, a gymnosperm, a lycophyte, and a fern. Use a charophyte alga as the outgroup. (See Figure 26.5 to review phylogenetic trees.) Label each branch point of the phylogeny with at least one derived character unique to the clade descended from the common ancestor represented by the branch point.
Ch. 29 - Plant Diversity I: How Plants Colonized Land
