Problem 10

An investigator exposes chloroplasts to 700-nm photons and observes low O2 production, but high ATP production. Which of the following best explains this observation? a. The electrons from water are directly transferred to NADP+, which is used to generate ATP. b. Photosystem II is not splitting water, and the ATP is being produced by cycling electrons via photosystem I. c. The O2 is being converted to water as a terminal electron acceptor in the production of ATP. d. Electron transport has stopped and ATP is being produced by the Calvin cycle.