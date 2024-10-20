Problem 1
How is energy transferred among antenna pigment molecules? a. by heat b. by redox reactions c. by fluorescence d. by resonance
Problem 2
Why is chlorophyll green? a. It absorbs all wavelengths in the visible spectrum. b. It absorbs wavelengths only in the red portions of the spectrum (680–700 nm). c. It absorbs wavelengths only in the blue part of the visible spectrum (450–480 nm). d. It absorbs wavelengths in only the blue and red parts of the visible spectrum.
Problem 3
What is the role of PEP carboxylase in C4 and CAM plants? a. It fixes CO2 into an organic acid. b. It produces ATP for the Calvin cycle. c. It replaces rubicso in the Calvin cycle. d. It releases CO2 from organic acids.
Problem 4
At what point in photosynthesis is the electromagnetic energy of light first converted into chemical energy?
Problem 5
Why is the chlorophyll in chloroplasts less likely to produce fluorescence compared to extracted chlorophyll molecules?
Problem 6
Describe the three phases of the Calvin cycle and how the products of the light-capturing reactions participate in this process.
Problem 7
Apply what you know of the relationship between the light-capturing reactions and the Calvin cycle to calculate the number of photons used to produce a new G3P and regenerate RuBP. (Assume 1 ATP is produced for each pair of electrons used to form NADPH.)
Problem 8
Which of the following correctly identify a role of the ATP produced in the light-capturing reactions? Select True or False for each statement. T/F It is used by rubisco to fix CO2 to RuBP. T/F It serves the same role as ATP produced by mitochondria. T/F It is used to regenerate RuBP from G3P molecules. T/F It is used to produce G3P molecules
Problem 9a
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each: (1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast
Problem 9b
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each;(2) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but no NADP+ is available
Problem 9c
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each;(3) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but a proton channel has been introduced into the thylakoid membrane, so it is fully permeable to protons.
Problem 10
An investigator exposes chloroplasts to 700-nm photons and observes low O2 production, but high ATP production. Which of the following best explains this observation? a. The electrons from water are directly transferred to NADP+, which is used to generate ATP. b. Photosystem II is not splitting water, and the ATP is being produced by cycling electrons via photosystem I. c. The O2 is being converted to water as a terminal electron acceptor in the production of ATP. d. Electron transport has stopped and ATP is being produced by the Calvin cycle.
