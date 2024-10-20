Problem 1
Where does the citric acid cycle occur in eukaryotes? a. in the cytosol of cells b. in the intermembrane space of mitochondria c. in the inner membrane of mitochondria d. in the matrix of mitochondria
Problem 3
After glucose is fully oxidized by glycolysis, pyruvate processing, and the citric acid cycle, where is most of its energy stored?
Problem 4
Which of the following correctly describe the fermentation pathway? Select True or False for each statement. T/F It includes a reaction that oxidizes NADH to NAD+. T/F It synthesizes ATP by substrate-level phosphorylation. T/F It includes a reaction that reduces NAD+ to NADH. T/F It synthesizes electron acceptors, so that cellular respiration can continue.
Problem 5
Compare and contrast substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
Problem 6
If you were to expose cells that are undergoing aerobic respiration to a radioactive oxygen isotope in the form of O2, which of the following molecules would you expect to be radiolabeled? a. pyruvate b. water c. NADH d. CO2
Problem 7
In step 3 of the citric acid cycle, the enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase is regulated by NADH. Compare and contrast the regulation of this enzyme with the regulation of phosphofructokinase in glycolysis.
Problem 7
The text claims that the evolution of an oxygen-rich atmosphere paved the way for increasingly efficient cellular respiration and higher growth rates in organisms. Explain.
Problem 8
Explain the relationship between electron transport and oxidative phosphorylation. How do uncoupling proteins 'uncouple' this relationship in brown adipose tissue?
Problem 8
The researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carried out a follow-up experiment. These biologists treated some of the cultures with a drug that poisons the enzymes involved in electron transport chains. In cultures where the drug was present, no more magnetite was produced. Does this result support or undermine their hypothesis that the bacteria in the cultures perform cellular respiration? Explain your reasoning.
Problem 9
Draw a chemical equation to represent the redox reaction that occurs when methane (CH4) burns in the presence of oxygen (O2). Identify the reactant that is reduced and the reactant that is oxidized. Of the four molecules that should be in your equation, point out the one that has bonds with the highest potential energy.
Problem 10
Early estimates suggested that the oxidation of glucose via aerobic respiration would produce 38 ATP. Based on what you know of the theoretical yields of ATP from cellular respiration, show how this total was determined. Why do biologists now think this amount of ATP per molecule of glucose is not achieved in cells?
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation
