Problem 9a

In the late 1950s, Herbert Taylor grew bean root-tip cells in a solution of radioactive thymidine (a precursor to one of the deoxyribonucleotides in DNA) and allowed them to undergo one round of DNA replication. He then transferred the cells to a solution without radioactive thymidine, allowed them to replicate again, and examined their chromosomes for the presence of radioactivity. His results are shown in the following figure, where red indicates a radioactive chromatid. (a) Draw labeled diagrams of double-stranded DNA molecules that explain the pattern of radioactivity observed in the sister chromatids after the first and second rounds of replication.