Ch. 30 - An Introduction to Animals
Problem 1
True or false? Multicellularity is homologous in animals and land plants.
Problem 2
In a tube-within-a-tube body plan, what is the interior tube derived from? a. ectoderm b. mesoderm c. the coelom d. endoderm
Problem 2
Which of these familiar animals are all protostomes?
a. clams, shrimp, goldfish, leeches
b. butterflies, spiders, snakes, crabs
c. earthworms, snails, beetles, squid
Problem 3
True or false? New major animal body plans have continued to evolve since the Cambrian about 550 million years ago.
Problem 5
Why is it ecologically significant that animals are heterotrophic and multicellular?
Problem 7
Evaluate this statement: Animals evolved from simple to complex.