General Biology32. VertebratesChordates
Problem 6b
Textbook Question

To estimate the relative abundance of the major phyla, calculate how many named species of arthropods, mollusks, and nematode worms exist per named species of chordate (the phylum containing vertebrates, including humans; see Table 30.1). Do you think these calculations are likely to be underestimates or overestimates? Why?

