The vast majority of animals that ever existed are now extinct, but Tereza Jezkova and John Wiens wondered which variables were most important in driving the diversification of species that exist today. Why are there so many species in some phyla, such as Cnidaria (see photo), but so few in others, such as Ctenophora?
Draw a horizontal axis to represent the number of species within phyla using a logarithmic scale (1, 10, 100, 1000 species, etc.). Then use Table 30.1 to map seven representative phyla from small to large at intervals of about an order of magnitude on this scale.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Plate Tectonics and Continental Drift with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter