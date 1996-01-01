Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cyanide (C≡N−) blocks complex IV of the electron transport chain. Suggest a hypothesis for what happens to the ETC when complex IV stops working. Your hypothesis should explain why cyanide poisoning in humans is fatal.

