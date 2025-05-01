- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
If a random sample of size is drawn from a population that is exactly normal with mean and variance , which statement is correct about the sampling distribution of the sample mean ?
The distribution of the time to complete a vehicle safety inspection is skewed to the right. Records show the mean inspection time is minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. What sample size is commonly required so that the sampling distribution of the sample mean can be approximated by a normal distribution for probability calculations?
A researcher wants to test the effect of a memory training program. Before the program, a participant could recall items from a list. After the program, the participant was tested on different lists, with the following numbers of items recalled: . To estimate the mean post-program recall score, the researcher plans to generate independent bootstrap samples of size with replacement. What is the procedure for building the bootstrap distribution of the sample mean?
The mean daily rainfall in a rainforest region is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a sample of days is randomly chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean rainfall is between and ?
A sociologist is constructing a confidence interval for the average number of hours worked per week using a sample of individuals from a population with a left-skewed distribution. The population standard deviation is not provided. Which distribution should be used?
If a researcher constructs a 90% confidence interval for the mean income of a city, what does the 90% confidence level mean?
A certain stock's daily percent return on Fridays has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of days are selected and the mean return for each sample is calculated, what is the probability that a sample mean is between and ?
A tech company is developing a new fast-charging battery and wants to estimate the average time it takes to charge fully. The company requires the estimate to be accurate within hours of the true population mean with confidence. If the population standard deviation is known to be hours, what is the minimum number of batteries they must test to achieve this precision?
The annual salaries (in units of dollars) for randomly chosen dental hygienists are listed below. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean annual salary for dental hygienists. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
In the context of determining minimum sample size for estimating a mean, what is the effect on the sample size if the margin of error is reduced, while all other parameters remain unchanged?
A researcher collects a simple random sample of waiting times in minutes for a popular amusement park ride. A confidence level of was used. The researcher used a calculator for analysis, as shown in the figure.
At the confidence level of , what is the critical value ?
Suppose you’re constructing a confidence interval to estimate the average time spent on a mobile app. If the sample size, sample mean, and confidence level remain the same, what effect does an increase in the population standard deviation (e.g., from minutes to minutes) have on the width of the confidence interval? Briefly explain your answer.
A researcher collects a simple random sample of waiting times in minutes for a popular amusement park ride. A confidence level of was used. The researcher used a calculator for analysis, as shown in the figure.
Provide a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval displayed.
A survey records the time, in minutes past A.M., that a random sample of students wake up for an early class. The population standard deviation is known to be minutes. Calculate the point estimate of the population mean, , and the margin of error for a confidence interval.
A wellness researcher is studying the average daily screen time of adults. In a previous analysis, a random sample of adults showed a mean daily screen time of hours with a standard deviation of hours. The researcher claims that the population mean daily screen time is hours. Assuming the population of screen times are normally distributed, determine whether the calculated -value falls between and at the confidence level.