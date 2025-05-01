Skip to main content
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 3
Problem 3

A researcher wants to test the effect of a memory training program. Before the program, a participant could recall 1212 items from a list. After the program, the participant was tested on 1010 different lists, with the following numbers of items recalled: 15,17,16,18,14,19,16,17,15,1815, 17, 16, 18, 14, 19, 16, 17, 15, 18. To estimate the mean post-program recall score, the researcher plans to generate 50005000 independent bootstrap samples of size n=10 n = 10 with replacement. What is the procedure for building the bootstrap distribution of the sample mean?