7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 3
A researcher wants to test the effect of a memory training program. Before the program, a participant could recall items from a list. After the program, the participant was tested on different lists, with the following numbers of items recalled: . To estimate the mean post-program recall score, the researcher plans to generate independent bootstrap samples of size with replacement. What is the procedure for building the bootstrap distribution of the sample mean?