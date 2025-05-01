Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 15
Next
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Introduction to Confidence Intervals / Problem 6
Problem 6
If a researcher constructs a 90% confidence interval for the mean income of a city, what does the 90% confidence level mean?
A
There is a 90% probability that the interval contains the true mean income.
B
The mean income is exactly at the midpoint of the interval.
C
The interval contains 90% of the data points.
D
The interval is 90% as wide as the population range.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options