7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Problem 12
Suppose you’re constructing a confidence interval to estimate the average time spent on a mobile app. If the sample size, sample mean, and confidence level remain the same, what effect does an increase in the population standard deviation (e.g., from minutes to minutes) have on the width of the confidence interval? Briefly explain your answer.