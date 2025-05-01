- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Use the following results from the 'Rapid Flu' test conducted by a health clinic.
- Among individuals who tested positive, were false positives.
- Among individuals who tested negative, were false negatives.
What is the probability that a randomly selected individual had a true negative result?
The following pie chart displays the percentage distribution of public libraries by the number of books they hold:
What is the probability that a randomly chosen library has at least books?
A company surveyed employees about their job satisfaction levels. The responses were categorized into the following groups: Very Satisfied, Satisfied, Neutral, Dissatisfied, and Very Dissatisfied. The survey results are shown in the given Pareto chart. What is the probability that a randomly chosen employee is either Neutral or Dissatisfied?
Which Venn diagram correctly represents two mutually exclusive events?
The pie chart displays the projected percentage distribution of tree species in a forest. Determine the probability of randomly selecting a pine tree.
If the probability of an event is 3/8, what is this probability as a decimal rounded to two decimal places?
A study shows that the probability a person drives to work is , and the probability that a person carpools is . Is it possible for the probability that a person telecommutes to be ? Justify your answer.
A spinner has 8 equal sections numbered 1 to 8. What is the probability of spinning a 2 or a 7?
A bag contains 5 red balls and 3 blue balls. If one ball is drawn at random, what is the probability it is red or blue?
A die is rolled. Event A: rolling an even number. Event B: rolling a number less than 4. Should the intersection be subtracted when calculating P(A or B)?