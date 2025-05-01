Skip to main content
Addition Rule
4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 2
Problem 2

The following pie chart displays the percentage distribution of public libraries by the number of books they hold:
Pie chart showing library book distribution: 27.3% (25,000-49,999), 14.6% (50,000+), 22.5% (fewer than 10,000), 35.6% (10,000-24,999).
What is the probability that a randomly chosen library has at least 25,00025,000 books?