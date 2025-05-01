Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 2
Problem 2
The following pie chart displays the percentage distribution of public libraries by the number of books they hold:
What is the probability that a randomly chosen library has at least 25,000 books?
25
,
000
25,000
books?
A
58.10
%
58.10\%
B
41.90
%
41.90\%
C
27.30
%
27.30\%
D
72.70
%
72.70\%
