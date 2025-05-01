Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 9
Problem 9
A bag contains 5 red balls and 3 blue balls. If one ball is drawn at random, what is the probability it is red or blue?
A
0.625
B
0.8
C
0.5
D
1
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options