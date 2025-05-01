Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 10
Problem 10
A die is rolled. Event A: rolling an even number. Event B: rolling a number less than 4. Should the intersection be subtracted when calculating P(A or B)?
A
Yes, because some outcomes are both even and less than 4.
B
No, because the intersection is always zero.
C
No, because the events are mutually exclusive.
D
Yes, because all outcomes are in both events.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options