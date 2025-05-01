Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Addition Rule
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 8
Problem 8
A spinner has 8 equal sections numbered 1 to 8. What is the probability of spinning a 2 or a 7?
A
0.25
B
0.75
C
0.125
D
0.5
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options