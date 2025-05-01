- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Suppose a regression model yields a coefficient of determination . What does this value indicate about the model, and what does represent?
A marketing analyst finds an R squared value of 0.15 for a model predicting sales from advertising spend. What is the most reasonable conclusion?
A researcher finds R squared = 0.95 for a model predicting crop yield from rainfall. What does this suggest about the model?
Which formula correctly calculates the coefficient of determination?
Suppose the correlation coefficient for a set of data is . What is the coefficient of determination ? What percentage of the variation in the data is explained by the regression line, and what percentage is unexplained?
Suppose the correlation coefficient for a set of data is . What is the coefficient of determination? How much of the variation is explained and how much is unexplained?
Which of the following is most likely to contribute to unexplained variation in a regression model predicting employee performance from training hours?
If a regression analysis yields an R squared value of 0.80, what does this indicate?
If r = 0.7, what is R squared?
In a regression model predicting house prices from square footage, which factor is most likely to contribute to unexplained variation?