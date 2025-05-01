Skip to main content
Coefficient of Determination
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 2
Problem 2
A marketing analyst finds an R squared value of 0.15 for a model predicting sales from advertising spend. What is the most reasonable conclusion?
A
Advertising spend explains only a small portion of the variation in sales; other factors are likely important.
B
Advertising spend is the primary driver of sales.
C
There is a strong linear relationship between advertising spend and sales.
D
The model fits the data very well.
