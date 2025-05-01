Skip to main content
Coefficient of Determination
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 3
Problem 3
A researcher finds R squared = 0.95 for a model predicting crop yield from rainfall. What does this suggest about the model?
The model fits the data poorly; rainfall is not a good predictor.
The model fits the data very well; rainfall explains most of the variation in crop yield.
There is no linear relationship between rainfall and crop yield.
Rainfall explains only a small portion of the variation in crop yield.
