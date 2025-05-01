Skip to main content
Coefficient of Determination
Coefficient of Determination
Problem 10
In a regression model predicting house prices from square footage, which factor is most likely to contribute to unexplained variation?
A
The regression equation
B
Neighborhood crime rates
C
Square footage
D
The value of R squared
