Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Coefficient of Determination
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Coefficient of Determination
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 8
Problem 8
If a regression analysis yields an R squared value of 0.80, what does this indicate?
A
80% of the variation in the dependent variable is explained by the independent variable.
B
The independent variable explains 20% of the variation in the dependent variable.
C
The correlation between the variables is weak.
D
The regression line does not fit the data well.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options