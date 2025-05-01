Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Coefficient of Determination
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which of the following is most likely to contribute to unexplained variation in a regression model predicting employee performance from training hours?
A
The value of R squared
B
The regression line itself
C
The number of training hours
D
Individual motivation and prior experience
