Statistics for Business
Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Problem 10
Given the following table, is it a valid probability distribution?x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.2, 0.5, 0.1, 0.3
A
No, because one probability is less than 0.2.
B
Yes, because there are four possible outcomes.
C
Yes, because all probabilities are between 0 and 1.
D
No, because the probabilities sum to more than 1.
