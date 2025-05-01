Skip to main content
Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 5
Problem 5
Using the table below, what is the expected net winnings per spin (from the player’s point of view)? Round to three decimals.
A
+
$
0.040
+\$0.040
B
−
$
0.004
-\$0.004
C
−
$
0.040
-\$0.040
D
$
0.000
\$0.000
