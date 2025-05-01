Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables
Problem 4
If the probabilities for all but one outcome in a discrete probability distribution are known, how can you find the missing probability?
A
Multiply the known probabilities together.
B
Divide 1 by the number of outcomes.
C
Subtract the sum of the known probabilities from 1.
D
Add 1 to the sum of the known probabilities.
