Statistics for Business
Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 8
Problem 8
What does a probability distribution table for a discrete random variable display?
A
Only the most likely outcome of the random variable.
B
The cumulative frequency of each outcome.
C
The average of all possible outcomes.
D
All possible values of the random variable and their associated probabilities.
