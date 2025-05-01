Skip to main content
Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 9
Problem 9
In a small town library, there were
4380
4380
books loaned out over the course of
365
365
days. Calculate the average number of books loaned out per day.
A
12
12
books
B
21
21
books
C
120
120
books
D
14
14
books
