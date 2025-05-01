The following are the noise levels recorded in units of decibels measured from 20 20 different classrooms:

48 55 55 52 49 53 51 61 54 50 57 53 55 52 53 49 64 54 58 65

Construct a dot plot for this data set. What pattern do you observe from the distribution?