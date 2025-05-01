- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What is the main advantage of a dot plot compared to a histogram?
The following are the noise levels recorded in units of decibels measured from different classrooms:
Construct a dot plot for this data set. What pattern do you observe from the distribution?
The following data set shows the number of hours employees worked last week:
Summarize the data by creating a box and whisker plot.
If you are constructing a dot plot for the data set: 1, 3, 3, 5, 1, 2, what is the correct number of dots above the value 3?
A dot plot of exam scores shows most dots stacked above 80 and 90, with few dots above other values. What does this suggest about the class performance?
A dot plot shows 5 dots above 7 and 2 dots above 9. How many more data points are at 7 than at 9?
A dot plot is created for the dataset: 4, 4, 4, 5, 6. How many dots are stacked above the value 4?
Two dot plots show the number of books read by students in two groups. Group X: 2 dots above 1, 4 above 2, 1 above 3. Group Y: 3 above 1, 2 above 2, 2 above 3. Which group has more students who read at least 2 books?
A group of people was surveyed about the number of cups of coffee they drink per day. The results are:
Create a dot plot for this data and describe any patterns you notice.
A dot plot of daily step counts for 10 employees shows 1 dot above 3000, 2 above 5000, 4 above 7000, and 3 above 9000. What is the modal step count?